Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, on Thursday, January 4, took over as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. The ministry of defence said that prior to taking over as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tripathi served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Tripathi was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.

He commanded Indian Naval Ships -- Vinash, Kirch and Trishul. He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at NHQ and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.