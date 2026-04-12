Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday, April 13 at 4:00 pm.

On Saturday, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle had revealed that her grandmother was admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She requested privacy during such times. Dropping a photo with Asha Bhosle on her official Instagram handle, Zanai wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively (sic). (Folded hands emoji)."

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, to name just a few. Along with Hindi, she has sung in around 20 Indian and foreign languages.

In 2006, Asha Bhosle herself disclosed that she has almost 12,000 songs to her credit. During her tenure as a singer spanning several decades, Asha Bhosle has worked with many acclaimed music composers such as Shankar-Jaikishan, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman. She has received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.