Veteran journalist and author TJS George passes away at 97

Eminent writer, journalist and biographer Thayil Jacob Sony George, widely known as TJS George, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, October 3. He was 97 years old. The funeral will be held on Sunday, October 5.

Born to Thayil Thomas Jacob and Chachiamma Jacob on May 7, 1928, TJS George lived in Bengaluru for much of his life and later in Coimbatore with his wife Ammu despite his roots being in Thumpamon, Kerala.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for his contribution to the field of literature and education. He was also awarded Kerala’s highest recognition for contributions to media, the Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Award, in 2019.

He graduated from the Madras Christian College in Chennai with an Honours degree in English Literature. He then began his career in The Free Press Journal in Mumbai in 1950. With a career spanning decades, TJS George contributed to the International Press Institute, The Searchlight and the Far Eastern Economic Review.

He was also the Founding Editor of Asiaweek in Hong Kong. He also served as the Chairman of the Asian Institute of Journalism. When working at The Searchlight in the 1960s, he was charged with sedition for his columns against then Bihar Chief Minister KB Sahay. He is believed to be the first editor in independent India to have been charged with sedition.

TJS George has worked as the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express and contributed 1300 columns over 25 years through his weekly ‘Point of View’ columns. His last article came out in June 2022.

He was a veteran journalist and political columnist who countered social injustice, corruption, religious intolerance and threats to democracy through his work.

He has also authored books such as Krishna Menon, The Life and Times of Nargis, Lessons in Journalism-The Story of Pothan Joseph, MS: A Life in Music, Askew: A Short Biography of Bangalore and The Dismantling of India.

He is survived by his children Sheba Thayil and Jeet Thayil.