Veteran CPI(M) leader Basudeb Acharia passes away at 81

Basudeb Acharia, veteran leader of the Communist Part of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) – and nine-time Lok Sabha member from West Bengal's Bankura constituency, died at the age of 81 on Monday, November 13. He died at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment for quite some time.

Acharia was first elected from Bankura in 1980 and continued winning from the constituency for nine consecutive terms until 2014. However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he was defeated by the Trinamool Congress candidate and actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen.

One of Basudeb’s daughters is currently abroad and is expected to reach Hyderabad by Tuesday, following which his final rituals will be conducted, said party insiders.