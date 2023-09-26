Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Waheeda Rehman, popularly known for her roles in Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and CID among others, is to receive the prestigious 53rd Dadasaheb Phalke award, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on Monday, September 25. The actor, who hails from the Chengalpet district in Tamil Nadu, made a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry after doing a handful of early roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Her acting debut was in 1955, with the Telugu movie Rojulu Marayi.

In a statement, while announcing the award, Anurag Thakur said, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.”

Anurag Thakur also added, “Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi, and several others. In her career spanning over five decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma Aur Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment, and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard work.”