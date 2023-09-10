Venkatesh Prasad deletes tweet on corruption, abuses journo for sharing screenshot

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh who created a storm on X platform by posting a cryptic tweet critical of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, September 9, referring to “One corrupt guy” and deleting it later, turned his ire on journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for sharing a screenshot of the deleted post.

“Haha.. Says a serial hate-monger, who has put so many lives in danger for his agenda. You disguising as a fact-checker is like Terrorists talking about peace,” he tweeted berating Zubair. Prasad also said, “Am aware of him putting lives at risk and posting derogatory stuff about Hindu Gods. A real shame that such deceivers still can disguise as journalists and beg for donations.” The derogatory tweet led to more users questioning Prasad over the deleted post, asking him to divulge who the corrupt person he referring to was.

“It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hard work of an organisation that is generally non-corrupt and get a stamp of corruption on the whole leadership, not just on a micro level but at a large level,” read Prasad's deleted tweet. This tweet along with two other comments from the cricketer made X users speculate if he was referring to the BCCI, of which Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is secretary.