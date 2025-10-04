Vande Bharat train kills four, injures one in Bihar's Purnea

Four youths were killed in Bihar's Purnea district after they were hit by a Vande Bharat express train on Friday, October 3.

The accident occurred around 5 am on Friday near the Kasba railway station crossing on the Jogbani-Katihar rail section. According to an official, five youths, engaged in makhana farming, were returning on foot from a Dussehra fair and walking along the tracks when they were struck by the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express.

Three of them died on the spot, while two others were rushed to Purnea Government Medical College Hospital. One of the injured later succumbed to his injuries, while another remains under treatment. “This unfortunate incident claimed the lives of four young men while one is still undergoing treatment,” said MD Habiuddin, chowkidar of Kasba Police Station.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the tragic death of four people who were hit by the Vande Bharat Express in Purnea district. “This incident is extremely sad,” the Chief Minister said in a condolence message, praying for strength for the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The state government has also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased.

The Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15 via video link. Regular operations on the route began shortly after.

