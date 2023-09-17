V-P Dhankhar, Rahul greet PM Modi on his 73rd birthday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, September 17 wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday. In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, Dhankhar said, "Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji. Your visionary leadership, missionary spirit and exemplary execution have steered Bharat to phenomenal progress and epochal transformation. Your legacy is etched in the annals of our nation’s history."

The Vice President said that Bharat, home to one sixth of humanity, "would ever cherish your commitment to inclusivity, public welfare and visionary outlook in sync with our civilisational ethos. May you be blessed with good health and happiness by the Almighty to be in service of Bharat in the years ahead," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday and in a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena also wished PM Modi. Kejriwal said that he was wishing for the PM's long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi ji. I pray for your good health and long life," Kejriwal posted on X.

The L-G posted on X, "Wishing heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi ji, who has enhanced India's prestige on the world stage. May God bless you with good health and a long life, and may our nation continue to benefit from your guidance,"