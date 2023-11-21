Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: What has happened so far

On November 12, an under-construction tunnel on Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district collapsed partially due to a landslide, trapping 41 workers inside. For ten days, officials have been trying to rescue the workers, and the government has even appointed Dr Abhishek Sharma, a psychiatrist, to oversee the mental health of the workers trapped inside the rubble.
The tunnel is a part of the Char Dham project and is supposed to connect Silkyara to Dangalgaon, reducing the distance between them by at least 25 kms when completed. With a total length of 4.5 km, construction of 4 km has already been completed. According to reports, the landslide occurred at 5 am on November 12, at a distance of 200 meters from the tunnel entrance towards Silkyara, while the workers were 2,800 meters inside the entrance. Here are the latest updates:
On Tuesday morning, November 21, the trapped workers were captured on camera for the first time since the accident. An endoscopic camera was sent through a 6-inch pipeline, which shot the workers. The visuals showed workers standing inside, wearing yellow and white helmets. The workers were also seen conversing with the rescue team.
A 53-meter-long, six-inch pipe was fitted through the rubble, through which hot meals were supplied to the workers. It was through this pipe that the camera was also sent. Earlier, a 4-inch tube was used to send dry fruits and medicines. This tube enabled the officials to send hot meals, including khichdi, roti and curry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to enquire about the relief and rescue operations in Uttarkashi district. In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired via telephone about the relief and rescue operations being conducted to safely rescue the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel near Silkyara. Necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the Union government. Central and state agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination and promptness. The workers trapped in the tunnel are safe, and they are being provided oxygen, nutritious food and water. Experts' opinion is also being sought for relief and rescue operations. Every effort is being made to rescue all the workers trapped inside the tunnel quickly and safely," Dhami added.
TNM and Newslaundry are ready to take you on a journey through the polls in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, because we're stronger together. to power our ground reports.
International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix arrived at Uttarakhand to support the rescue operations on November 19. Arnold Dix heads the Geneva-based International Tunneling and Underground Space Association. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “It is great to see the faces of those men that we are going to bring home. We have food going to them now. We have communications with them now. You have seen this morning that we have multiple approaches to the rescue. It's a good morning. Vertical drilling will start once the site is prepared because for vertical drilling. It is very important that it is done very accurately. I think the team here has done a wonderful job. Two locations were identified (for vertical drilling). We are going to rescue these men. Forty-one men are going to be coming home and no one is going to be hurt, that's the mission..."
The multiple approaches, as mentioned by Dix, are handed over to different agencies for implementation. Secretary to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Anurag Jain said that five agencies -- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) – have been assigned responsibilities to rescue the trapped labourers.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will be digging another vertical tunnel, which is nearly 325 metres deep. This will be carried out at 2.3 km from the Silkyara side.
Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL) will be digging a 1.2-metre vertical hole from above the tunnel, which will be used to reach the workers.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) will be undertaking micro-drilling of a 1.2 metre-wide and 168-metre-long horizontal tunnel on the left end of the collapsed tunnel. This would be used as an alternate escape route for the workers.
National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will continue drilling at the mouth of the tunnel on the Silkyara side. Earlier, the drilling cleared debris off nearly 25 metres of the area, when another landslide occurred.
Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) will be making a 483-metre-long tunnel through the Barkot end, which will be narrower.
(With IANS inputs)