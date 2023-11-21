Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: What has happened so far

On November 12, an under-construction tunnel on Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district collapsed partially due to a landslide, trapping 41 workers inside. For ten days, officials have been trying to rescue the workers, and the government has even appointed Dr Abhishek Sharma, a psychiatrist, to oversee the mental health of the workers trapped inside the rubble.

The tunnel is a part of the Char Dham project and is supposed to connect Silkyara to Dangalgaon, reducing the distance between them by at least 25 kms when completed. With a total length of 4.5 km, construction of 4 km has already been completed. According to reports, the landslide occurred at 5 am on November 12, at a distance of 200 meters from the tunnel entrance towards Silkyara, while the workers were 2,800 meters inside the entrance. Here are the latest updates: