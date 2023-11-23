Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Priyanka says Govt must compensate workers for risking lives to serve nation

Even as all efforts were being made to rescue the 41 trapped workers in the Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the government must provide them proper compensation for risking their lives to serve the nation.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "For last 12 days, 41 labourers are trapped in the tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarkashi. The news is that the ongoing operation to save them is moving towards success and there is hope that everyone will come out safely soon. We pray to God that all the workers come out as soon as possible and reach their homes in good health. The prayers of the entire country are with him."

She said, "I urge the government to provide proper compensation and help to these workers, who are risking their lives day and night to serve the nation."

Her remarks came after the rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped for the 12 days in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara Tunnel made significant progress as the final phase commenced on Thursday morning.

A 41-bed ward has been prepared at the Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre, with an equal number of ambulances stationed outside the tunnel to transport the evacuees as soon as they come out.

Until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 44 metres of the escape pipe had been inserted into the debris.

On Tuesday, officials successfully established communication with the trapped workers with the help of an endoscopic camera.

The labourers appeared on camera for the first time since being trapped ten days ago.

On November 12, it was reported that a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed due to debris falling in the 60 metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel.