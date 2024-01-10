Uttar Pradesh RTC office sealed with 40 employees inside

In a bizarre incident, officials of the Meerut Municipal Corporation (MMC) reached the office of the regional manager of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Tuesday, January 9 and sealed the building with around 40 employees inside the premises.

The building was sealed for "non-payment of Rs 29 crore property tax".

Additional Municipal Commissioner Mamta Malviya said, "District Magistrate of Meerut, Deepak Meena, asked the civic body to remove the seal and said he would pursue the matter. UPSRTC has an outstanding dues of Rs 29 crore for several years now. The annual rental value comprises house tax (12.5 per cent), water (8 per cent) and sewage (2.5 per cent)."