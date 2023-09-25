Uttar Pradesh: 10 cops, a journalist injured in stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive

Tension gripped Agra on Sunday, September 24 as a standoff between members of the Radhasoami Satsang Sabha and the local administration led to stone pelting by satsangis, in which at least 10 policemen sustained injuries.

During stone pelting, a media person also sustained a head injury after being struck by a brick. He was rushed to S.N. Medical College, police said.

The clash erupted when a team from the local administration and police personnel, arrived in the Dayalbagh locality on Sunday to remove "illegal encroachments" by the Satsang Sabha on government land.