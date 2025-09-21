USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee is only for new applicants, White House clarifies

The White House clarified on September 21 that the USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas will apply only to new applicants. The revised fee does not apply to current H-1B visa holders or renewals.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on September 20 raising the fee from USD 215 to USD 100,000, sparking widespread panic and confusion among current H-1B visa holders. The visa is issued to non-immigrant workers in speciality occupations, with Indians in the tech industry holding the highest share.

Following the announcement, immigration lawyers reportedly advised H-1B holders presently outside the US to return before September 21, when the revised fee was set to take effect.

However, on September 21 the White House clarified that the new fee does not apply to anyone who has a current visa. It will only apply to future applicants in the February 2026 lottery and not to those who participated in the 2025 lottery.