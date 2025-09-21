USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee is only for new applicants, White House clarifies

The White House clarified on September 21 that the USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas will apply only to new applicants. The revised fee does not apply to current H-1B visa holders or renewals.
US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on September 20 raising the fee from USD 215 to USD 100,000, sparking widespread panic and confusion among current H-1B visa holders. The visa is issued to non-immigrant workers in speciality occupations, with Indians in the tech industry holding the highest share.
Following the announcement, immigration lawyers reportedly advised H-1B holders presently outside the US to return before September 21, when the revised fee was set to take effect.
However, on September 21 the White House clarified that the new fee does not apply to anyone who has a current visa. It will only apply to future applicants in the February 2026 lottery and not to those who participated in the 2025 lottery.
The White House also confirmed that the new restrictions do not affect the ability of current visa holders to travel to or from the US.
The clarification was issued through the official White House Rapid Response account on X.
Further, US Press Secretary Karolie Leavitt said that the USD 100,000 will be a one-time payment and not an annual fee. She added that those already holding H-1B visas, even if currently abroad, will not require their employers to pay the new fee for re-entry.
“H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would. Whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation,” Leavitt said.
Following the September 20 announcement, an anonymous White House source Politico that Trump has also directed the US Department of Labor to frame new rules regarding H-1B visa wage levels. Trump and his allies have long maintained that the programme allows US companies to undercut American workers.
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on September 20, “The whole idea is, no more will these big tech companies or other companies train foreign workers … If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land.”