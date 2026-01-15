US military has a long history in Greenland, from mining during WWII to a nuclear-powered Army base built into the ice

But today’s world isn’t the same as when the United States last had a significant presence in Greenland, decades ago during the Cold War.

Before charging headlong into this icy island again, the U.S. would be remiss not to learn from past failures and consider how Earth’s rapidly changing climate is fundamentally altering the region .

Early US plundering of Greenland’s metals

In 1909, Robert Peary, a U.S. Navy officer, announced that he had won the race to the North Pole – a spectacular claim debated fiercely at the time . Before that, Peary had spent years exploring Greenland by dogsled, often taking what he found.