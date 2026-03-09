US-Israel war against Iran: HPCL asks commercial users to find alternatives

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Amid the ongoing conflict involving the US and Israel against Iran, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has asked its industrial and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) customers to explore alternate fuel sources, citing supply constraints due to the “geopolitical situation.”

In a communication dated March 6 to its customers, the company said the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed public sector oil marketing companies to ensure that LPG is supplied and marketed primarily to domestic consumers.

HPCL said the prevailing geopolitical situation has disrupted the global LPG supply chain, affecting both availability and costs.

The supply concerns come amid escalating tensions in West Asia linked to the Iran-Israel conflict. The tensions have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route through which a large share of oil and LPG shipments pass.

For India, the disruption is particularly significant, as about 85% of its LPG imports move through this route.

“In view of these developments and the government’s directive to prioritise household consumption, the company may face limitations in continuing LPG supplies to industrial and commercial customers for the time being,” the statement read.

The company has therefore requested its institutional customers to make necessary arrangements and identify alternate fuel sources to meet their operational requirements during this period.

HPCL added that it values its long-standing business relationship with commercial customers and will keep them informed of any developments regarding the restoration of supplies.

According to reports, India currently has 33.08 crore active LPG consumers and used about 28 million metric tonnes (MMT) of LPG for domestic purposes between April 2025 and March 2026. The country imported nearly 80% of its LPG from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.