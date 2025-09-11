US: Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah rally

That news came after the university had initially said a suspect was in custody, but later said the person detained was not the shooter.

The statement from the university said a shot was fired from a nearby building.

Video of the event circulating on social media and verified by the Associated Press shows Kirk speaking under a white tent when a loud crack can be heard, after which Kirk grabs his neck, with blood seen pouring from a wound.

Various news agencies reported that Kirk was rushed to a hospital after the shooting.

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk rose to prominence as a conservative teenage activist stirring up political debate on college campuses with right-wing talking points on gun rights, abortion, immigration and religion.

Kirk's conservative youth organization Turning Point USA became a force in grassroots politics. It turned into the largest conservative youth organization in the United States.

Kirk had 5.3 million followers on his X account and over 500,000 monthly listeners to podcasts of his radio program, "The Charlie Kirk Show." He also wrote or contributed to several books, including "Time for a Turning Point" and "The College Scam."

Turning Point USA played a role in helping galvanize voters in his home state of Arizona during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Kirk also appeared at Trump's inauguration.

"No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me," Trump posted shortly after Kirk's death.

During an appearance with Trump last year in Georgia, Kirk said Democrats "stand for everything God hates." He called choosing between Trump and Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election "a spiritual battle."

"This is a Christian state. I'd like to see it stay that way," Kirk said.

Kirk was a long-time supporter of gun rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment of the US Constitution.

"I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights," Kirk said during a Turning Point event in Salt Lake City in 2023, adding that gun deaths could be reduced but will never go away.

His event on Wednesday at Utah Valley University was the first stop on what was dubbed the "American Comeback Tour," during which he was fielding questions from the audience sitting at a table adorned with Trump campaign hats, under a banner reading "Prove Me Wrong."

The moment before Kirk was fatally wounded, he had been responding to a question about gun violence in the US.

Kirk was married to podcaster Erika Frantzve and had two young children.

US lawmakers decry political violence

Both Democrats and Republicans condemned the shooting as an act of political violence.

"Political violence has no place in America. This shooting is horrifying, and I'm praying for Charlie Kirk and his family," Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X.

Former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama called for an end to political attacks, saying separately they would pray for Kirk's family. Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were among the other Democrats who condemned the attack.

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune posted: "There is no place in our country for political violence. Period, full stop. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said: "Political violence has become all too common in American society. This is not who we are. It violates the core principles of our country."

Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also all paid tribute to Kirk.

Kirk's shooting comes after Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, was killed along with her husband in June by a gunman who authorities said had a manifesto and a list of other lawmakers and potential targets.

Trump was also targeted by two assassination attempts last year.

