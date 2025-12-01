‘US an immense beneficiary of Indian talent’: Elon Musk on H-1B visa row

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that the US has been an “immense beneficiary of talent from India.” He added that while some US-based tech companies have “gamed” H-1B visas, that shouldn’t be a reason to entirely shut down the programme.

Musk was speaking on businessman Nikhil Kamath’s People by WTF podcast episode that aired on December 1.

Asked about H-1B visas and rising anti-immigration sentiments in the US, Musk noted that some on the US right wing believe the programme is taking away jobs from “talented” Americans.

“I don’t know how real that is. My direct observation is that there's always a scarcity of talented people. So, from my standpoint, I'm like, ‘We have a lot of difficulty finding enough talented people to get these difficult tasks done. And so more talented people would be good (sic)’,” Musk said.

He added that some US companies hire Indians on the H-1B visa so that they can “employ someone for a fraction of the cost of an American citizen.”

Musk further said, “That's not my experience. But that’s what a lot of people complain about. And I think there’s been some misuse of the H-1B programme. At my companies, we are just trying to get the most talented people in the world. And we pay way above average.”

He also said, “Some of the outsourcing companies have kind of gamed the system ... And we need to stop the gaming of the system. But I'm certainly not in the school of thought that we should shut down the H-1B programme.”

Musk added that the US right wing’s push for such a move would have a negative impact.