Upset with ethnic conflict, many Manipuris to skip 'Ningol Chakkouba' festival

Owing to the unceasing ethnic strife besetting Manipur, 'Ningol Chakkouba', the biggest festival of Manipuri women, may not be celebrated in earnest as many individuals and local organisations in the state have decided not to celebrate the festival this year. Hordes of Meitei civil bodies of the state also appealed to forgo the festival that falls on November 15, taking into account the unstable state of affairs triggered by the violence.

On Chakkouba day, an age-old festival, Meitei women, particularly the married ones, in their best traditional attires, move to their natal homes and enjoy a feast of several dishes with their parents and siblings. With simple gifts and blessings given by their parents and brothers, the Ningols (women) return home with high spirits. Programmes like music concerts, Shumang Leela (courtyard theatre) and others are also organised on Chakkouba day. The festival has encompassed other communities over the last few decades, standing as a testimony of love, unity and integration in the state.

In over five months of ethnic violence, more than 180 people were killed, 1108 were injured and around 60,000 were left homeless, forcing them to take shelter in relief camps. Thousands of houses and other properties have been destroyed since the ethnic conflict broke out on May 3. "Had there been no violence in our state we would have by now planned everything for the ensuing Ningol Chakkouba like the fish menu for the family feasting and the simple gift items to be given to our married daughters and beloved Ningols (women),” said Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Devi, a resident of Thangmeiband area in Imphal West district.