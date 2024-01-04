UP reports first COVID-19 death this year

A 63-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the virus during treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, on Wednesay, January 3. This marks the first COVID-19-related death among patients in the state this year.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow, shared details of the patient’s medical condition, stating, “The patient was suffering from acute kidney injury (stage 3) along with hypertension, diabetes mellitus, morbid obesity, severe sepsis, type-2 respiratory failure, and COVID-19 pneumonia.”

She had been receiving treatment at the hospital since December 31, 2023, and died on January 2. During the day, no new COVID-19 cases were reported, but four individuals were declared as recovered.