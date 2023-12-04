UP police FIR against Dr Kafeel Khan for hurting religious feelings through book

Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against Kafeel Khan, a former doctor at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, and five unidentified people over publication of his book, some text of which is allegedly against the state government. The book titled 'The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A Doctor's Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis' was published in 2021 and has been translated to several Indian languages.

Station House Officer, Krishna Nagar, Lucknow, Jitendra Pratap Singh, said the FIR has been registered under various sections of IPC and under violation of charges of the Press and Registration of Books Act on the complaint of businessman Manish Shukla of Krishna Nagar.

As per the complaint, Dr Kafeel’s book was distributed and sold among his supporters as a "means of raising money, establishing his innocence, overthrowing the state government and preventing the central government -- which the book claimed was pro-Hindu -- from forming a government in 2024".