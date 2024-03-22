UP firm gave Rs 10 crore to BJP less than a month after bagging contract for Kashmir tunnel

In December 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir was still reeling from the aftermath of having been stripped off its special status and statehood, a Lucknow-based infrastructure firm Apco Infratech Private Limited secured a contract in the Kashmir Valley to build a tunnel.

On December 19, 2019, Apco Infratech was issued a “letter of award” by the Union territory administration to execute the construction of the 6.4 km-long Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district.

Coming up at a cost of Rs 2,716 crores, the tunnel will provide an all-weather road connectivity to the popular hill station Sonamarg and beyond. It also has strategic implications for India’s national security as it falls on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.