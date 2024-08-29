UP digital media policy: Rs 8 lakh for pro-govt posts, jail for ‘anti-national’ content

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has proposed a policy that aims to regulate “anti-national, indecent, or hurtful” content on social media. As per the proposal, social media influencers can earn up to Rs 8 lakhs per month for pro-government posts on sites such as Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. Posting objectionable content could attract a punishment of three years jail term to life imprisonment.

The Digital Media Policy 2024 has been drafted by the state’s information department and is yet to be approved by the state cabinet. It states that the state information director can take action against “any such content, video tweet, post, reel” that is “anti-national, anti-social, indecent or hurts the sentiments of various sections of the society”. It also says that action can be initiated if “the content is based on wrong facts or presents government schemes in a wrong manner or with wrong intention”.

Influencers who operate primarily on X, Facebook and Instagram can make Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, or Rs 3 lakh, depending on their followers. Podcast, video and ‘Shorts’ creators on YouTube could receive a maximum of Rs 8 lakh per month. Similarly, depending on which category-based-on-reach they fall into, influencers on YouTube can also earn Rs 7 lakh, 6 lakh or Rs 4 lakh per month.

According to reports , Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary to the CM, stated that the policy's intention is to disseminate information about “various developmental, public welfare, beneficial schemes and achievements” undertaken by the state government.

It is also reported that the state government would create a list of agencies/firms who will be employed to come up with tweets, videos, posts/reels about schemes and achievements of the UP Government. “It will also help in employment opportunities for citizens of the state,” Prasad said.

Posts critical of the state government or posts that fall within the broad categorisation of “anti-national” can attract legal action leading to anything between three years to life imprisonment. Sharing “obscene or defamatory” content online could also lead to criminal defamation charges.