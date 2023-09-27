Maneka Gandhi says ISKCON sells cows to butchers, ISKCON denies it

Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi’s scathing remarks about International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) that it sells “all its cows to the butchers” raked controversy, the religious organisation has issued a statement terming it “unsubstantiated and false information”. The statement expressed surprise at Maneka’s remarks, stating that she is “a well-known animal rights activist and well-wisher of ISKCON”.

In a video interview given to animal rights activist Dr Harsha Atmakuri, Maneka spoke about the state of dairy farming in the country today. Criticising the government’s programmes to double milk production by 2025, she said that dairy farming should be shut down as it is “impossible for the industry to be compassionate towards animals''. She took the example of ISKCON's dairy farms to explain her argument.

“The biggest cheater in India today is ISKCON. They establish gaushalas, to run which they get unlimited benefits from the government. They get huge lands, everything! I just visited their Anantapur gaushala. Not a single dry cow is present, all are dairies. Not a single calf is there, which means all of them were sold. ISKCON is selling all its cows to the butchers. No one else does as much as they do. Probably no one has sold as many cattle to the butchers as they did. If these people can do it, what about the others?” she said. A 54-second-long video clip of this has been circulated on social media.