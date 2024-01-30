Union Minister says CAA will be implemented across India in a week

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur has said that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented across India in a week’s time. He was addressing a BJP rally at South 24 Parganas in West Bengal during a BJP rally on January 29.

“The Ram temple has been inaugurated, and within the next seven days, CAA will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week,” he said. However, the Union Government has made no official announcement.

The minister further said, “Let me tell you, we need to secure the futures of our generations. Otherwise they will be thrown out of the country like Rohingyas. Hence, implementation of CAA is a must.”