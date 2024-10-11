Union Minister Giriraj Singh to embark on 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra'

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has announced that he will embark on a 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from October 18 to 22 urging the Hindu community to stay united and not get divided along caste lines.

Union Minister Singh said that leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "try to divide Hindus along caste lines".

"I will embark on a 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from October 18 to 22, through which I will make Hindus aware because leaders like Rahul Gandhi try to divide Hindus along the caste lines...," he said.

The BJP leader said that these leaders do not try to divide the Muslim community on caste lines as they want to get unanimous support from the minority voters.

He also cautioned the Hindu community not to get divided otherwise they would face atrocities, citing the situation in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Now the time has come for all of us Hindu brothers and sisters to stay united so that we can fight these people. If we get divided, then it will be difficult to fight these people," Union Minister Singh said, adding "We have seen what happens when we get separated. So it will be better for all of us to stay united".

"Today, it is unbearable to see the atrocities being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, some people came forward in India too, who did not hesitate to say that a situation like Bangladesh will arise in India too. I am deeply pained after hearing this. So, I decided that I should work to awaken the Hindus," he said.