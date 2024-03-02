Union govt’s IT rules amendment has raised transparency concerns: Here’s why

A recent amendment empowering Union and state home secretaries to delete records of surveillance within six months has raised concerns among digital rights activists and transparency advocates.

The move, according to them, will not just lead to greater opacity in surveillance but also make it more difficult to trace illegality. It could even hamper the scope of Section 6(3) of the RTI Act, which seeks to provide information about events preceding an RTI application by two decades, they said.

But what was the change to the law?

In a gazette notification late Monday, the ministry of electronics and information technology issued amendments to the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules. The amendment grants power to the Union and state home secretaries to delete records of interception, monitoring, and decryption within six months. This covers electronic as well as non-electronic records.

The notification says that in rule 23 of the act, the word “security agency” will be replaced with “the competent authority and the security agency.” The competent authority here refers to Union and state home secretaries. So with the amendment, rule 23 (1) of the act should now be read as, “Every record, including electronic records pertaining to such directions for interception or monitoring or decryption of information and of intercepted or monitored or decrypted information shall be destroyed by the competent authority and security agency [in every six months, except in a case where such information is required, or likely to be required for functional requirements.”

This widening of the scope to include home ministries has raised concerns among activists, especially considering the recent alerts from Apple that state-sponsored attackers might be targeting iPhones, and evidence of Pegasus on the phones of several journalists and opposition leaders.

“The provision in itself shrouds the process of investigation in secrecy. Lack of transparency entails rampant e-surveillance which potentially infringes one’s fundamental rights without any checks and balances,” said Radhiya Roy, litigation counsel at Internet Freedom Foundation. “Widening the ambit to include MHA and State Home Departments makes matters worse and can lead to even greater opaqueness in surveillance. It has and will continue to allow the government to evade any form of accountability.”