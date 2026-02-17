Union govt withholds caste-wise data on IAS, IPS, IFS, shares recruit numbers

The Union government has evaded a question in the Rajya Sabha on the number and representation of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes(OBC) in the All India services at present.

Instead, in its reply, the government has provided the number of direct recruits from these categories in the last four years to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.

The data given to the Rajya Sabha on February 12, by minister of state (independent charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh that of the total authorised strength of 15,169 of IAS, IPS and IFS there are 2,834 vacancies (18.6%).

In his written question, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) MP John Brittas sought to know the number of sanctioned posts in each of the All India Services, as on date; the number of officers currently in position in each of these services, service-wise and cadre-wise; the number and representation of SC, ST, OBC in these services, service-wise and category wise as on date as well as the number of vacancies in these services, service-wise and category-wise, as on date.

In response, Singh in his written reply provided the total number of IAS, IPS and IFS officers in position as well as the total number of direct recruits in the SC, ST and OBC categories from 2020-2024.

According to his reply, at present there are a total of 5577 IAS officers while there are 4594 IPS and 2164 IFS officers.

Between 2020 to 2024, the total number of officers through direct recruitment in the IAS from SC, ST and OBC communities are 135, 67, and 245 respectively. In the IPS 141, 71 and 231 are from SC, ST and OBC communities respectively. In the IFS on the other hand, 95, 48 and 231 are from SC, ST and OBC communities respectively.