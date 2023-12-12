Union govt withdraws three criminal law bills, says will reintroduce after revisions

The Union government has decided to withdraw three criminal law Bills– Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita – following the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. New drafts will be introduced again after making the necessary changes.

The three criminal law Bills, initially tabled to revamp the criminal justice system and replace the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, and Code of Criminal Procedure, were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11. "The focus of the existing laws was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the three new laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," Amit Shah had said during the introduction of the Bills.