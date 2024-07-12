Union govt to observe June 25 as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to mark Emergency anniversary

The BJP-led Union government has announced that it will observe June 25 – the day prime minister Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in 1975 – as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, which translates to ‘murder of the Constitution’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a statement on Friday, July 12 that Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas will be commemorated in order to “Remind us of the immense contribution of all those people who suffered the inhuman pain of the Emergency of 1975.” The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued a gazette notification to this effect.

The notification added that Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas will be observed “to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future.”