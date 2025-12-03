Union govt says Sanchar Saathi app is no longer mandatory after public outrage

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following widespread outrage, the Union government, on Wednesday, December 3, withdrew its decision to pre-install the controversial Sanchar Saathi App on newly-manufactured smartphones.

The government was, however, careful in not crediting the Opposition and the public for the reversal, and instead claimed that since many users have voluntarily downloaded the App, there was no longer a need to make the state-owned ‘cyber-security’ tool mandatory.

“Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the Government has decided not to make the pre- installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers,” the Ministry of Communications said in a press statement.

According to the government, nearly 1.4 crore users have downloaded the controversial app, which aims to curb the menace of cyber frauds. “The number of users has been increasing rapidly and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily. Just in the last one day, six lakh citizens have registered for downloading the App which is a 10x increase in its uptake. This is affirmation of faith by citizens on this App for protecting themselves provided to them by the Government,” the statement read.

On December 1, the Department of Telecommunications created a furore by directing mobile manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi App on all smartphones. The order had specified that the App should be installed in such a way that it cannot be “disabled or restricted.” The directive also asked them to push for the App through software updates for existing phones.

The GO said that the order should be complied within 90 days. However, the decision was sharply criticised by the Opposition and digital rights’ activists as the App had unrestricted access to the device. The App was dubbed as ‘Pegasus’, the Israeli spyware which could infiltrate into any device and carry out surveillance.

Meanwhile, concerns persist over the SIM binding on social media and messaging platforms.

Editor-founder of MediaNama Nikhil Pahwa, in a statement, said that while the roll back of Sanchar Saathi App being mandatory is welcome, SIM binding should also be revoked.

“.. I would call upon the government to suspend the SIM Binding directive as well, and start a consultation process on this issue, so that they can understand how it limits our usage of messaging apps. SIM binding will impact those who use Whatsapp and Telegram on their desktops or multiple devices, inconvenience those who use Whatsapp web, and force people to buy expensive roaming plans from telecom operators, instead of a local SIM.”

He said that similar to the Sanchar Saathi App, the SIM binding order had no public consultation. He pointed out that the Department of Telecommunications was operating despite having no jurisdiction over the internet. He urged the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ensure that departments without authority over internet matters do not overstep their mandate. Unfortunately, this has been happening repeatedly for the last three years.