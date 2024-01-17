Union Govt cancels Centre for Policy Research’s FCRA licence for ‘violation of laws’

On February 27, 2022, the MHA had suspended the registration of CPR for 180 days, preventing the institute from receiving foreign donations and using the foreign donations that they have already received without the home ministry’s clearance. The suspension was subsequently extended for another 180 days

According to reports, the decision to cancel the licence was taken last week and the think tank was informed about it on January 10. Speaking to the media, Yamini Aiyar, President of CPR, said the organisation would look at all options against the order. “The institution had been functioning within the framework of the law. The cancellation of our FCRA is distressing as it is disproportionate and without adequate opportunities to be heard. We will remain committed to our core goals and remain steadfast in our belief that this matter will be resolved in line with constitutional values and guarantees,” she added.

When the CPR had challenged the suspension of its FCRA licence in the Delhi court, the union government had argued that the funding needed to be stopped as the organisation was using it for “undesirable purposes” and that it would affect the country’s interest. The centre further alleged that CPR transferred the funds to different entities and deposited it in a non-designated account, which was a violation of FCRA.