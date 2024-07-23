Union Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present seventh budget

Speaking to ANI ahead of the Union Budget announcement in Parliament, Congress MP and Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha said that PM Narendra Modi would help the 'crorepatis' who are close to him. "Whatever we have observed in the last few years will happen again. PM Modi via his budget will help his crorepati friends and these new friends will get access to reside in luxurious places, their companies will get relief from banks in the form of tax reliefs. As for the middle class, small scale shop owners and tax payers with integrity, they will get nothing but empty promises," he said.