Understanding mental health crisis among the elderly: Doctors and experts speak

TW: Mention of suicide

“I am sick and tired” were the final words of Anil Mehta to his daughters, Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, before his death by alleged suicide. Reports say that he switched off his mobile phone after the call and was found dead below his building. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roshan told media that prima facie, it was death by suicide, and further investigation is underway. The alleged suicide of the 72-year-old has brought to the fore the state of geriatric mental healthcare, especially as India’s elderly population is expanding at an unprecedented rate and is expected to surpass the population of children by 2050.

Data available from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show that of the 1,70,924 cases of suicide reported in 2022, those aged above 60 made up 15,339.

The issue becomes alarming when the data of NCRB is juxtaposed with that of the data projected by the India Ageing Report 2023. The report prepared by the International Institute for Population Sciences and United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) states that India’s population above 60 years is set to double from 10.5% in 2022 to 20.8% in 2050. This means that by 2050, one in five persons in India will be a senior citizen, that is, aged above 60.

Further, a report by the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI) states that nearly 30% of elderly persons have depressive symptoms.

Identification of problem precedes seeking help

Dr Steve Paul Manjaly, consultant geriatrician at Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, says that identification of a mental health problem in elderly persons is the crucial step in getting them the help they need. “Only when identification happens can we ask for help. Especially in a country like India, we need to know how and whom to approach for help. First, we need to make sure that family caregivers of elderly persons have the necessary tools to identify a problem,” he says.

Further, he suggests that social workers can also be involved in identifying elderly persons in need of mental health care. “We need to help the family caregivers to realise the problem. Then there is the question of whom to approach. There is stigma surrounding visits to the psychiatry department itself,” he says. This is where psychiatry social workers can step in, to talk to family members and assess the extent of help required. “It is more [socially] acceptable to talk to a social worker than a psychiatrist. But once they realise the need for [professional] help and learn who can help them, social workers can convince the [families to avail help],” he says.

He continues, “If they need only counselling, they can be referred to psychologists or counsellors. If not, they can be taken to a psychiatrist. By then, both the patient and their caretakers would be open to discussing their problems with someone else. This makes the process easy and reduces the stigma.”

Causes of suicide among elderly persons

According to the NCRB data, the top reason for suicides among the elderly is illness (6,402), which has been further divided into five subcategories. The second biggest reason cited is family problems (3,951).