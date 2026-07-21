Under shadow of lathis and barricades: The day the Modi govt finally engaged the CJP

Protesters travelled from across the country

Newslaundry’s reporters on the ground found protesters, both young and old, who had travelled from as far as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Tolstoy Marg, connecting Janpath and Sansad Marg, was packed with people who had arrived the previous night, while the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar was completely full and cordoned off by police barricades on both sides.

A group of five who had travelled from Rajpura, Punjab, told Newslaundry they had left home around 11 pm and reached Delhi between 8 and 9 am, eating puri and pickles brought from home to stay within a tight budget.

“The NEET paper was leaked; Dharmendra Pradhan should resign,” one of them said, questioning the scale of the security deployment: “Do they think we are bringing bombs or pistols? Just go about your work normally; everything has been peaceful for the past twenty days.” He also pointed to the police's refusal to grant permission for the march despite tolerating other illegal activity in the area. All five said they were students.

More protesters arriving in groups of 100 to 500 told Newslaundry they had come from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, and from Gaya and Sitamarhi districts in Bihar.

Among the protesters was Mati, a social activist from the Gandhi Ashram in Sevagram, Wardha, who was seen sitting atop an ambulance holding a copy of the Preamble to the Constitution. Asked why she had come, she told Newslaundry that she stood with “those seeking justice” whenever she saw injustice, describing herself as a lifelong Gandhian.

On the hunger strike and the CJP’s core demand, she said it was the country’s “good fortune” to have a figure like Sonam Wangchuk undertake such a fast, and that a resignation “must certainly happen” given the stakes for the country’s youth. She questioned why such a large crowd needed to gather over the resignation of a single leader: “We haven’t demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation; we have only demanded the resignation of one individual to bring about systemic change. Yet, we have to gather such a huge crowd just for the resignation of a single leader. This is democracy in name only.”

She also questioned the requirement that protesters seek police permission to demonstrate: “If one has to seek permission to protest, then what kind of ‘right to protest’ is it? ... At this rate, the police – under government orders – will never grant permission. So, what is the public supposed to do? The public has only one weapon? To protest – to raise their voice.”

On Janpath Road, where Newslaundry found the crowd still pouring in even as the Jantar Mantar protest site filled up to capacity, Akanksha Bharadwaj, a political science student at Delhi University, said the government’s lack of response to the protests – despite hunger strikes and the size of the crowds – sent “a very bad message”.

She pointed to Sonam Wangchuk’s detention as the government’s only real engagement with the movement so far: “In the Motherland of Democracy, Sonam Wangchuk, who is a renowned scientist, goes on a hunger strike and there is no response from the government. The only response there is that the government steals Sonam Wangchuk and takes him away, wrapping him in white cloth. Like this is the only interaction with the protesters.” She added that the government's handling of the protest did not reflect democratic values.

Security clampdown

Thousands of protesters had gathered near Jantar Mantar by Monday morning, prompting Delhi Police to call in reinforcements from all 14 districts, with each asked to send an ACP-rank officer and 100 personnel to New Delhi district, The Indian Express reported . This was in addition to 32 companies of paramilitary forces already deployed, alongside prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sealed routes to Parliament and enhanced CCTV surveillance..

Mobile internet was shut down in parts of central Delhi as several-thousand-strong crowds had gathered, with protesters arriving in batches of hundreds and crowding Tolstoy Marg at the north end of the protest strip.

The DMRC shut five metro stations – Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth – over security concerns, stranding commuters and forcing many onto longer routes. At Patel Chowk, security personnel used “mild force” to disperse people heading towards the protest site, per a PTI report , and videos showed passengers climbing over barricades and locked gates to exit stations after access points were shut.

Earlier today, Newslaundry’s reporters observed that barricades at the Jantar Mantar entrance – some over six feet tall – were welded shut, including to the boundary grille of a nearby church, to prevent protesters from removing them. Protesters had already dismantled an earlier set of barricades that morning.