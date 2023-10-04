Undeclared emergency since 2014: Congress on Prabir Purkayastha's arrest

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday, October 3, slammed the Centre after senior journalist Prabir Purkayastha was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell, saying that the Modi regime had imposed an undeclared Emergency since 2014 and it has been getting worse as it fears a loss in the 2024 elections

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is Congress General Secretary in charge communication, said, "Gyan Prakash, the eminent historian at Princeton has written a deeply researched account of the 1975-77 period called Emergency Chronicles. One such hero of the resistance that Dr. Prakash describes in great detail is Prabir Purkayastha who later became an expert on energy policy."