UN experts raise concerns over human rights situation in Manipur, India refutes

“We have serious concerns about the apparent slow and inadequate response by the Government of India, including law enforcement, to stem physical and sexual violence and hate speech in Manipur,” the statement said. It welcomed the fact-finding mission conducted by lawyers and human rights defenders in Manipur and the follow-up by the Supreme Court of India on the situation in Manipur. They also urged the Supreme Court to continue monitoring the response of the government and other actors, with a focus on justice, accountability, and reparations. “We are also concerned about reported criminalisation and harassment of human rights defenders documenting the cases,” they said.