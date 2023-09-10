News

UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham temple in Delhi

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is on a visit to India to attend the G20 Summit, visited the famous Akshardham temple along with his wife Akshata Murthy amid tight security.
IANS

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is on a visit to India to attend the G20 Summit, on Sunday visited the famous Akshardham temple here, amid tight security.  Sunak, who was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, were welcomed as per Hindu rituals at the temple. During his visit, the British Prime Minister was given an overview of Swaminarayan Akshardham -- a 100-acre complex that promotes Hindu messages of faith. 

PM Sunak and his wife paid their respects to the images at the temple and admired the art and architecture. The couple also performed 'abhishek' (ritual pouring of water) on the idol of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, and offered prayers.  The UK Prime Minister said, "My wife and I were delighted to visit Swaminarayan Akshardham for darshan and puja this morning."

Later, Sunak visited Rajghat here along with other dignitaries and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. On Saturday, the British Prime Minister took part in the G20 Summit in Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam and also attended the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

