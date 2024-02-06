UK: King Charles III diagnosed with form of cancer

What did Buckingham Palace say?

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by his doctors to postpone public-facing duties," it added. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

After thanking his medical team for their "swift intervention," the Palace said that the king "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The decision to share, or at least partially share, Charles' diagnosis was made to "prevent speculation" and to "assist public understanding for all those … affected by cancer," Buckingham Palace wrote.

Charles underwent prostate surgery on Friday, January 26 before being discharged on Monday, January 29.