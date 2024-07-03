UK elections: Are Sunak and Starmer's claims of 'out of control' immigration true?

One of the few things Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have agreed on in this election campaign is that the UK’s borders are “out of control”.

On the contrary, the UK’s borders are incredibly controlled – a complex system for tracking how people arrive, how long they stay and what visas are needed. In the last year, 125.5 million people arrived in the UK.

The vast majority have the proper visas and documentation to visit, live or work long term (or, if British nationals, return home), and we have detailed information about who they are, where they came from and how they arrived.

By contrast, just under 30,000 people came irregularly by small boat across the channel – a tiny fraction in comparison.

In recent decades, a massive security architecture has been built at the borders. Since 2014, the UK government has financed multiple barriers around the port of Calais, estimated to exceed 1 billion euros by 2027 .

The UK’s New Plan for Immigration details the fully digitised process of visa controls that apply to people coming from most parts of the world. Following these investments, the only way to avoid this massive system of control is to arrive clandestinely, which usually means by small boat.

Facts aside, the hysterics over border control during the final head-to-head debate made it difficult for either leader to mount a real defence of their own plans to stop these relatively few irregular arrivals.

Sunak’s repeated claim that anyone who arrives in the UK illegally would be “on a plane to Rwanda” fails to address the unworkable reality of that policy. In addition to the still unresolved legal questions, Rwanda does not have the capacity to accept more than a few hundred people a year, while the number of small boat arrivals means the target population is still in the tens of thousands .

Starmer, who has vowed to abandon the Rwanda policy, has instead said that people with no right to be in the UK will be returned to their countries of origin. Sunak took a new angle of attack in the debate, ridiculing Starmer for the implication that he would make arrangements with the leaders of countries to return migrants:

Do you know where these people come from? Do you know where they come from? Iran, Syria, Afghanistan … Are going to sit down with the Iranian ayatollahs? Are you going to try and do a deal with the Taliban? It’s completely nonsensical. You are taking people for fools.

This was met with one of the most sustained rounds of applause of the night from the audience, though it is not clear what they were applauding.

It is true that Britain has no official diplomatic connections with the governments of Syria or Afghanistan, and ties with Iran are extremely strained. Yet Sunak’s jibe was not about the practical difficulty of making an appointment with those leaders, but the impossibility of returning human beings to those regimes.