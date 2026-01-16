UGC can debar universities for caste bias under newly notified regulations

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), on January 13, notified the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, introducing a comprehensive framework to address caste-based discrimination and promote equity across all higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country.

Published in the Gazette of India, the 2026 regulations replace the earlier 2012 anti-discrimination rules and apply to all universities, colleges and deemed-to-be universities. The new rules empower the UGC to take stringent action, including debarring institutions from offering degree programmes and removing them from the UGC list, if they fail to comply.

The final regulations come after widespread criticism of the draft version released in February last year, particularly over the exclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the definition of caste-based discrimination and a proposal to impose penalties for “false complaints”. In the notified version, the UGC has explicitly included OBCs within the ambit of caste-based discrimination and dropped the proposed fine for complaints deemed false.

Under the regulations, “caste-based discrimination” has been defined as discrimination only on the basis of caste or tribe against members of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and OBCs. The broader definition of “discrimination” includes “any unfair, differential, or biased treatment”, whether explicit or implicit, on grounds of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth or disability, or any combination of these.

Borrowing language from the 2012 framework, the regulations state that discrimination also includes any distinction or exclusion that has the purpose or effect of impairing equality of treatment in education or imposing conditions incompatible with human dignity.

However, specific provisions from the earlier rules that explicitly barred separate educational systems based on caste, creed or gender, as well as detailed illustrations of discrimination in admissions affecting SC and ST communities, do not find place in the new regulations.

A central feature of the 2026 rules is the mandatory establishment of an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) in every HEI. The EOC will oversee the implementation of equity policies, provide academic, social and financial guidance to disadvantaged groups, and handle complaints related to discrimination. Institutions that lack sufficient faculty strength will be covered by the EOC of their affiliating university.

Each EOC will function through an Equity Committee, chaired by the head of the institution, with mandatory representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, persons with disabilities and women. The committee is required to meet at least twice a year and must examine discrimination complaints promptly, submitting its report to the head of the institution within 15 working days.

The regulations also mandate the setting up of a 24-hour Equity Helpline in every HEI to support stakeholders facing discrimination-related distress. Complaints can be filed through an online portal, in writing, by email or via the helpline, with provisions to keep the complainant’s identity confidential if requested. Cases involving prima facie criminal offences must be referred to the police without delay.

In addition, institutions are required to form mobile “Equity Squads” to maintain vigilance in vulnerable campus areas and designate Equity Ambassadors in departments, hostels and other units to act as nodal points for reporting violations. HEIs must also submit bi-annual and annual reports detailing demographic composition, dropout rates and the status of discrimination complaints.

The UGC has vested the head of each institution with the responsibility and authority to ensure strict compliance with the regulations. HEIs are required to promote equity actively, prevent discrimination, conduct awareness programmes, display information on equity mechanisms prominently and ensure transparent, non-discriminatory allocation of hostels, classrooms and academic facilities.

At the national level, the UGC will establish a monitoring mechanism, including a committee with representatives from statutory professional bodies and civil society, to oversee implementation and suggest preventive measures. This panel is expected to meet at least twice a year.

The regulations warn of severe consequences for non-compliance. Institutions found violating the rules may be barred from participating in UGC schemes, stopped from offering degree, online or distance learning programmes, and removed from the official UGC list under sections 2(f) and 12B of the UGC Act, 1956. The commission may also impose additional punitive measures on a case-by-case basis.

The notification reiterates the UGC’s intent, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to ensure “full equity and inclusion” in higher education and to eradicate discrimination in all its forms from Indian campuses.