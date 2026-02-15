Two months after passage of SHANTI Act, Adani Group enters nuclear power sector

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Adani Group has announced its entry into the nuclear power sector by incorporating a new subsidiary — Adani Atomic Energy. This was announced in a regulatory filing on February 12.

The move comes after the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act in December 2025, which opened up the nuclear power sector to private entities.

“We wish to inform you that Adani Power Limited (APL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL),” Adani Power said in a notice to the National Stock Exchange of India on February 12.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacted to the development, saying the SHANTI Bill was enacted specifically to benefit private companies favoured by the Union government, particularly the Adani Group.

SHANTI stands for “Shriman Adani’s Nuclear Tech Initiative,” he said.

The SHANTI Act was passed amid protests by the Opposition, trade unions, farmers, power sector engineers and other employees

The SHANTI Act replaced the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, which was previously India’s primary law governing the nuclear sector, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, which provides the framework for assigning liability and compensation in nuclear incidents.

Critics had opposed the SHANTI Act, saying it allowed private participation and profit-driven licensing while simultaneously diluting accountability, shifting the liability and costs in case of a nuclear accident onto the state and citizens while shielding the private suppliers.