Two die after SUV in Brij Bhushan Singh son’s convoy rams a bike

A car in the convoy of Kaiserganj BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan Singh, mowed down two people, including a minor, to death on Wednesday, May 29. The tragic incident occurred near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Hujoorpur Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. A child who was injured in the incident has been reportedly hospitalised.

The deceased were identified as Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzade (24).

According to reports, the SUV part of Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy was seized by the police. The police have registered an FIR and arrested the driver. The FIR, filed by the mother of Rehan, reportedly stated that he and his nephew were out on a bike to buy medicines, when the speeding SUV coming from the opposite side rammed the two-wheeler. A huge crowd gathered at the accident site.

It is not known yet if Karan Bhushan Singh was present in the convoy at the time of the accident as his name was not mentioned in the initial report. Further details are awaited.

The BJP picked Karan Bhushan, the youngest son of Brij Bhushan, after some of the country's top wrestlers went on a hunger strike, threatening to throw away their medals in the Ganges if no action was taken against Brij Bhushan. Brij Bhushan, the former president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was accused of sexually harassing the athletes.

Karan was appointed as president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association in February 2024, which was again opposed by wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who pointed out that officials promised not to allow Brij Bhushan or his family to be involved in the sport.

(With inputs from IANS)