Twisha Sharma case: Father seeks probe into role of legal aid lawyers, files complaint in MP HC

As the CBI probe continues into the death of actress Twisha Sharma, her father has filed a complaint in the Madhya Pradesh High Court demanding an inquiry into the role of some lawyers associated with the Legal Aid Defence Counsel scheme.

Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has filed the complaint with the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Chief Justice Vivek Rusia.

He has demanded an inquiry into the conduct of certain lawyers associated with the legal aid system and an official.

The complaint alleged that some lawyers appointed under the legal aid framework to assist the economically disadvantaged appeared to be favouring the accused. It highlights that these appointments were made during Giribala Singh’s tenure as District and Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

Sharma submitted a photograph with the complaint showing Shreyas Saxena, an assistant advocate with the Legal Aid Defence Counsel scheme, allegedly dancing at Samarth Singh’s wedding.

The complaint further claims Saxena was present in court alongside the accused’s private counsel during the anticipatory bail plea hearing on May 15.

The complainant (Twisha Sharma’s father) also names Reena Verma, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel.

Sharma questioned why legal aid lawyers took an active role when the accused already had private counsel. Additionally, questions have been raised about an unidentified individual seen at the beauty parlour and later at the wedding ceremony.

The complaint demands clarification of the person’s identity and role in the sequence of events.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha Sharma’s family in the court, told IANS that the matter has been placed before the authorities. “We have forwarded the complaint to the concerned authorities and are awaiting action on the matter,” Pandey said on Friday.

The complaint seeks an independent inquiry into the role of legal aid lawyers, their alleged links with the accused, and scrutiny of legal representation during the anticipatory bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the death of actress Twisha Sharma is continuing. The judicial remand of former District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, is set to end on June 16. The agency will produce both before the court on that date, when it will decide whether to seek an extension of judicial custody or request police remand for further questioning.

The CBI had earlier informed the court that it would seek remand as needed. However, no remand has been sought in the past ten days since (June 2) the two were lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.