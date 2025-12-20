Trump tariffs and warming India-China ties have silenced the Quad partnership … for now

By Hyeran Jo and Yoon Jung Choi
When leaders of “the Quad” last met in September 2024, host and then-President Joe Biden between the United States, India, Australia and Japan to be “more strategically aligned than ever before.”
“The Quad is here to stay,” .
Fast-forward a little over a year, however, and the tune has changed.
Leaders of the Quad were in November 2025, with India hosting. But the month came and went, and no event was held. A future date .
Why the silence? As and the , we believe the answers can be found in the calculus of the two largest members involved: India and the U.S.
For the , the domestic dividends of the Quad are not immediately obvious. Meanwhile, New Delhi is more concerned about amid the great power competition between China and the U.S.
The result is paralysis for the Quad, for now.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, to give the Quad its full name, began life in 2004.
The Quad 1.0 focused on after the Indian Ocean tsunami. In 2007, under the , the Quad was recast as a platform to promote a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with an eye toward maritime security and .
Since then, the Quad has seen . Australia withdrew from the partnership in 2008 when it . India, too, has at times been tepid about the Quad’s continuation, partly due to its and .
The Quad 2.0 as the four core members coalesced around a of countering China’s rising power.
Despite its name, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has increasingly gravitated toward , from global health to maritime domain awareness and critical technologies.
Yet even as this emerging has foregrounded cooperation around the slogan “,” it is over trade and tariffs that the two largest members of the Quad are not seeing eye to eye.
On Aug. 1, 2025, Washington imposed a on Indian goods over long-standing trade frictions, notably over access to India’s agricultural market. It was followed by an for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.
The combined was accompanied by another move that upset New Delhi: new U.S. restrictions on H-1B visas. Some 70% of all holders of the U.S. visas, designed for temporary skilled workers, .
The rift between New Delhi and Washington widened with India’s decision to in Rio de Janeiro in September of the so-called . That was by Washington given its composition of largely Global South nations and other countryies antagonistic to the West, including Russia and China.
As a key member of the BRICS grouping, India’s attendance should have come as no real surprise. Even so, and despite Modi’s decision not to attend personally, the U.S. took umbrage, with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick criticizing India’s BRICS membership and of having “rubbed the United States the wrong way.”
Lutnick’s comments are indicative of the cooling ties between New Delhi and Washington. Since the end of the Cold War, India has been seen by Washington as a democratic ally and a vital U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific. The two countries have shared – a foundational aspect of the Quad.
And despite recent tensions, the factors underpinning U.S.-India relations remain constant. The U.S. is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade .
This gives New Delhi not only economic leverage over the U.S. but also a strategic rationale to continue its cooperation with Washington.
Yet at the same time, India appears to be increasingly tilting toward China, both economically and in geopolitics.
Modi visited China during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit meeting in August and framed the two countries as . This has been after decades of and .
Earlier this year, Chinese leader Xi Jinping used the term “” to promote a vision of India-China ties based on “mutual achievement.”
Despite the U.S. surpassing China as India’s biggest trading partner in 2021-22, investment ties between New Delhi and Beijing , with only some intermittent friction.
However, what can appear as a tilt toward Beijing is better understood through structural roots in India’s economic realities as well as the country’s long-standing .
The relationship between India and China is marked by rather than political convergence. India’s imports are largely coming from China, especially in the areas of machinery, electronics and other intermediate goods.
Yet for all of the convergence, areas of bilateral tensions remain. India’s growing with China and Beijing’s ironclad – along with unresolved border issues – limit how far New Delhi is willing to align with Beijing strategically.
Nevertheless, India-China relations are no doubt warming, especially . Indicative of that shift were India’s exports to China, which to $2.2 billion.
It isn’t just the warming China-India relationship that has thrown a wrench into the Quad’s works. The Trump administration’s has also soured U.S.-India ties.
Trump’s and his subsequent invitation of were met .
That dispute was mirrored by the , which had precipitated some of Trump’s tariffs on India. Modi’s government has walked a tightrope between the U.S. and Russia, wanting to keep open the possibility of good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while managing tensions with the U.S. That’s why in December held such symbolic value.
The Modi government to new Russian oil purchases and did not chart any new . In that, as with the issue over Washington’s embrace of Pakistan, India has sought to balance competing camps, creating space to maintain an open door with the U.S. without abandoning India’s strategic autonomy on what nations it does business with.
So, how does all this diplomatic tangoing affect the Quad?
The result, it appears, is paralysis at this juncture. But it is important to point out that neither country wants to pronounce the Quad dead. The latest National Security Strategy of the United States explicitly mentions as part of efforts to “” in Asia.
And to the partnership – betting that political conditions will stabilize and that global trends may turn in their favor.
So there are still reasons for guarded optimism. Recent and could ease Washington’s skepticism over India.
And for their part, Japan and Australia are trying to keep the momentum going – Japan with its and Australia with .
If a mutually acceptable trade deal with the U.S. can emerge, and New Delhi can craft an agenda for the Quad framework that is acceptable to the current U.S. administration, a leaders summit could still materialize in 2026.
But the louder the tariff wars between India and the U.S. become, the slimmer the chance for a stronger Quad in the near term.
