Trinamool Congress’s biggest donors: Future Gaming, RP-Sanjiv Goenka and Keventer

The Trinamool Congress, which is in power in the lone state of West Bengal, has received Rs 1,609 crore in electoral bonds.

The biggest donor to the party is a lottery company from Coimbatore, Future Gaming and Hotel Services. Owned by Santiago Martin, Future Gaming donated Rs 542 crore to the Trinamool Congress – 33.7 % of its bond earnings.

The second largest donor to the party is the Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group of companies, which contributed Rs 403 crore to the party through its multiple subsidiaries. Haldia Energy Limited, a subsidiary of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group of companies, donated Rs 281 crore to Trinamool Congress. The donation to the party accounted for 74.5% of the energy company’s total purchase of electoral bonds (Rs 377 crore).