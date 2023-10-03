Tremors felt in Delhi after 6.2 earthquake in Nepal

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, October 3, at 2.51 pm, after an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Nepal. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal and the depth was five kilometres. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location:Nepal," NCS tweeted.