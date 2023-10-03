News

Tremors felt in Delhi after 6.2 earthquake in Nepal

The earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Nepal at around 2.50 pm, and tremors were felt in Delhi. Visuals of residents running out of their homes were shared on social media.
Azeefa Fathima

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, October 3, at 2.51 pm, after an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Nepal. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal and the depth was five kilometres. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location:Nepal," NCS tweeted. 

Delhi and other peripheral areas of the National Capital Region felt strong tremors, lasting for several seconds. Videos on social media showed people running out of their residential premises and offices.

