Tree planks and bones: Manipur families burn and bury remains of kin killed in conflict

At the crack of dawn on Friday, December 15, an unusual funeral was underway at Khumbong Mayai Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West. Instead of corpses, two human-shaped planks made by Meitei Brahmin priests out of leaves and straws from a Pang-gong (Flames of the Forest) tree were placed on the pyres and burned. The Hindu ritual was more symbolic, to help depart the souls of 47-year-old Atom Samarendra and Yumkhaibam Kirankumar, who have been missing without a trace since May 6.

The two Meitei men, who were last seen at the Olympic Park in Sangaithel hillock in Imphal West, have been accepted as dead by their families after the rituals conducted last week. On the same day, 73 bodies that had been lying scattered in morgues across the state were airlifted to the respective home districts after the Supreme Court ordered the Manipur government to make the arrangements. Of these, four bodies were brought to Imphal. One of the four families declined to receive the body of their kin because they had already conducted the Pang-gong funeral ritual in absentia, said Atom Nanda, a member of the Imphal West Students’ Club and cousin of one of the missing men, Atom Samarendra.

Despite a massive hunt by the police and state government to locate Atom Samarendra and Yumkhaibam Kirankumar, their whereabouts remain unknown to date. “The family elders decided to perform the last rites so that their souls can find peace,” Nanda told The News Minute. “But my bhabhi and I still believe he will come back one day. We cannot accept he’s gone until we see his body.”