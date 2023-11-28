Transphobia and testosterone regulations in sports are hurting all women athletes

Who has a ‘biological advantage’?

Swapna claimed that Nandini is a transgender woman because her performance ‘suddenly' improved with four months of training — a claim made based on the widespread assumption that trans women have a ‘biological advantage’ over cis women — someone who was marked female on their birth certificate and identifies as a woman. It is based on this same premise that World Athletics (WA), the governing body of track and field competitions, banned trans women athletes from competing under the women’s category in March this year. The ban is to be implemented based on the level of testosterone in an athlete’s body, for which there is a catch we will address later. First, let’s see what the WA has ruled.

“In regard to transgender athletes, the Council has agreed to exclude male-to-female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female World Rankings competition from 31 March 2023,” the WA said, adding that they prioritised “fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion” of trans women athletes. They also said that a working group will be set up for 12 months to further consider the inclusion of trans women athletes.

A transgender woman or a trans woman refers to a person who was marked male in their birth certificate but identifies as a woman. It is to be noted that a person can be transgender whether or not they undergo gender affirmation procedures such as hormone therapy or surgery. Denying a person’s right to self identify their gender is in contradiction with the Supreme Court’s 2014 NALSA vs Union of India judgement, as well as the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The WA has laid down separate guidelines for athletes with differences in sex development (DSD) or intersex variations. According to the WA guidelines, to compete as a woman, intersex athletes must have a testosterone level below 2.5 nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) for at least 24 months before an international competition.

To understand this logic, we will have to delve a bit deeper to understand the functioning of testosterone and other hormones. Testosterone is the hormone responsible for the development of sex characteristics in male bodies, which carry the XY karyotype (set of chromosomes). Men typically have 10 to 35 nmol/L of testosterone, causing physiological changes including vocal changes and skeletal muscle growth, as the hormone stimulates protein synthesis in our bodies. High testosterone levels can produce changes including more muscle mass and stronger bones, which is said to give them a competitive advantage in athletics and sports.

But testosterone is also present in female bodies with the XX karyotype, albeit to a smaller level. These are important hormones for women, helping produce new blood cells, maintaining bone health and libido, and boosting other reproductive hormones. Testosterone levels in women usually range from 0.5 to 2.4 nmol/L, but could go higher when there are underlying medical conditions such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), thyroid issues, or even hyperandrogenism — a condition that arises when there is an excess amount of androgens (a group of sex hormones including testosterone) in one’s body. Among some women with PCOS, for instance, the testosterone value can go up to 5.2 nmol/L , or even more in case of additional medical conditions. So the bodies of cisgender women athletes with PCOS and other such conditions have been found to be more anabolic , (increased muscle building) with a greater amount of muscle mass and higher bone mineral density than other women athletes.

In 2018, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) issued a new set of regulations mandating that women runners whose bodies produce high levels of testosterone should take medication to lower those levels to less than 5 nmol/L. South African athlete Caster Semenya, an Olympic Gold medallist in the women’s 800-metre that year, was subsequently stopped from competing due to this reason. Semenya recently told CBC’s The Sunday Magazine that she took the medication for a period of time, but later stopped because it “tortured” her body.

Critics have repeatedly raised questions about the scientific precision and validity of restrictions placed on athlete eligibility in women’s sports. In 1986, for example, athlete Maria José Martínez-Patiño was dismissed from the Spanish Olympic team because she was found to possess the XY karyotype, instead of the XX karyotype typically seen in cisgender women. It was later found that though her body produced testosterone on par with that of cisgender male bodies, she had a condition called androgen insensitivity, which meant her androgen receptors — which bind androgens and take to muscles for them to execute their functions — did not respond properly to the testosterone her body produced. So even if the assumption that high levels of testosterone rendered a ‘biological advantage’ to athletes was true, Martínez-Patiño’s testosterone did not give her any undue advantage over other women athletes. As activists have since argued, a dismissal based on her testosterone levels was unfair and a blot on scientific integrity in sports.

In fact, how exactly sex hormones and their receptors impact an athlete’s body and their performance is an area of research that still remains largely unexplored. In a recent study conducted among 49 men who underwent resistance-training, for example, it was found that those who had built more muscle at the end of a 12-week training were those who had more androgen receptors, not more testosterone. A research paper published in the International Sports Law Journal, based on the testosterone regulations introduced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in 2018, has also thrown up data contradicting the testosterone superiority theory in athletic performance. The study, which involved more than 1,100 women competing in track and field events, showed that for up to three of the 11 running events, women with lower testosterone levels performed better than those with higher levels.

So if the aim is to differentiate between men’s and women’s sports and thereby ensure ‘fairness’ in general, existing research suggests that testosterone is a largely inconsistent variable and hence unlikely to be a good enough demarcator. Every athlete, whether cisgender or transgender, has been observed to differ in their ability to perform depending on several factors such as nutrition, training, strength, and genetic polymorphisms (slight changes in the genes). One might even argue that these differences are what makes sports more exciting, for sportspersons as well as their audience.