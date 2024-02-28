Train runs over passengers in Jharkhand's Jamtara, 12 feared dead

At least 12 individuals are feared dead, with several others injured in a train-related incident near Jamtara in Jharkhand on Wednesday, February 28. The incident occurred close to Kaljhariya in the Jamtara-Karmatand area, as per initial reports.

“A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot,” ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Jamtara saying.

This is a developing story.