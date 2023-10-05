To better 2019 heartbreak, NZ look to Williamson for inspiration; Boult the trump card

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell, a virtual unknown on the IPL circuit, has also smashed three hundreds this year and was involved with Conway in a superb run-chase against England last month.

Surprisingly, the Kiwis have also figured out a strong spin contingent for the tournament in India. The leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is in good form, with a 6-fer against Bangladesh last month backed by CSK man Mitchell Santner who has been underwhelming off late. 24-year-old left arm spinner Rachin Ravindra has been a revelation with runs and wickets to boot in the handful of games he’s gotten. He opened the innings in the world cup warm-up game against Pakistan, racking up an impressive 97 against their pace attack and is someone to watch out for.

Players to watch out for:

Kane Williamson: Recovering from an injury, Williamson is a talismanic player for New Zealand. He will be in-charge of supporting the middle-order while the others go ballistic.

Trent Boult: His ability to swing the ball has caused problems for the best batsmen in the world and he is no stranger to Indian pitches, given his vast IPL experience.